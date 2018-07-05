Airlines could end up losing slots if flights are regularly delayed

Airlines will need to maintain punctuality in operating flights as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is planning to bring in a new policy to punish errant carriers and they could end up losing their landing and take-off slots.

According to a report in The Hindu, on-time performance of various airlines will be monitored in July and on the basis of this data the aviation department will prepare a winter schedule.

If a particular airline fails to adhere to 15 to 20 percent of the allotted time slot, it could losing that slot, a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) told the paper. The delay in flights between to 15 and 20 percent will not be penalised as they could be delayed due to bad weather conditions, technical glitches or other unforeseen circumstances, the report added.

However, policymakers are currently in talks with various stakeholders on the issue and a final decision on it is yet to be taken, the official noted, adding that domestic carriers were initially hesitant about the proposal, but have now agreed to it.

If the policy comes into effect, it would be applicable on the winter schedule from the last Sunday of October to the last Saturday of March.

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport have been chosen to monitor flights and collect performance data. The two are heavily congested airports with 73 flights and 48 flights operating per hour, respectively.

The official was quoted as saying, “In order to manage traffic flow in an efficient manner we need to maintain predictability of flights but when a flight arrives before or after its scheduled time, it leads to air traffic congestion which leads to delays, diversions and safety issues.”

Initially, domestic carriers were asked to ensure that they operated flights on time, but as they failed to do so, it was decided to take strict action, the official added.