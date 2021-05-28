MARKET NEWS

Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1: Govt

The decision has been taken “in view of the sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and passenger load factor (occupancy rate)”, the civil aviation ministry said in an order.

PTI
May 28, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
Representational image

Airlines can operate only 50 percent of their pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1 instead of 80 percent permitted currently, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on May 28.

When the government had resumed scheduled domestic flights in India on May 25 last year after a two-month-long break, the ministry had permitted the carriers to operate not more than 33 percent of their pre-COVID domestic services.

This cap was gradually increased to up to 80 percent by December last year.

On May 28, the Civil Aviation Ministry reduced the cap from 80 percent to 50 percent. This reduction will come into effect from June 1, it said.
TAGS: #Airline #COVID-19 impact #Ministry of Civil Aviation
first published: May 28, 2021 10:48 pm

