Airlines asked to issue e-tickets carrying barcodes to prevent overcrowding at airports

The government has passed a mandate to airlines to issue air tickets with barcodes to help with the faster flow of passengers at the airport’s entry gates. However, airlines have opposed the move stating that they should not be held responsible for the way an e-ticket is issued, given a large number of tickets are issued by travel agents, reported Economic Times.

This move from the government has come after major airports in the country witnessed massive congestion at various terminals. Passengers have complained about long waiting time at the airport entry, check-in as well as security check processes.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

As of now, an e-ticket holds the information of a passenger’s flight schedule, airline details, travel time, possible transfers, along with information regarding baggage. A senior government in a meeting with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) mentioned, it was found that one of the bottlenecks was at the airport entry gates.

“Passengers turn up with different formats of air tickets which then have to be manually checked by the security personnel at the entry gate. So, despite airports like Delhi and Mumbai having 2-D barcode scanners at entry gates, it cannot be used leading to an increase in queuing,” he said.

CISF had suggested airlines the issuing of uniform format in e-tickets, together, with a bar code on the same bar code reader at both, the departure and entry gates in order to prevent the use of fake e-tickets. Taking this step will help in the prevention of illegal entry of people at airports carrying fake tickets, according to the report.