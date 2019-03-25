Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended till April 26

A Delhi court on Monday extended till April 26 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case filed by the CBI and the ED.

P Chidambaram appeared before Special Judge O P Saini, who extended the interim relief granted to them.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.