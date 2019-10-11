App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aircel-Maxis case: HC seeks response of Chidambaram, son on ED's plea challenging anticipatory bail

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

Close
Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 12:25 pm

tags #Aircel-Maxis case #Chidambaram #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.