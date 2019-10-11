Aircel-Maxis case: HC seeks response of Chidambaram, son on ED's plea challenging anticipatory bail

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case.
Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 29.
Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 11, 2019 12:25 pm