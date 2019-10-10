Aircel-Maxis case: ED moves Delhi HC challenging anticipatory bail granted to Chidambaram, son

ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to Chidambaram and his son.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.
The plea is likely to be heard by the court on Friday.ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to Chidambaram and his son.
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 03:35 pm