Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aircel-Maxis case: ED moves Delhi HC challenging anticipatory bail granted to Chidambaram, son

ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to Chidambaram and his son.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis case.

The plea is likely to be heard by the court on Friday.

ED has challenged the September 5 order of the special court granting the relief to Chidambaram and his son.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 03:35 pm

