App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi court refuses CBI, ED request to defer order on P Chidambaram, son Karti bail plea

The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate on September 5 urged a Delhi court to defer order, scheduled at 2 pm, on anticipatory bail pleas by former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel Maxis cases but the request was declined.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the CBI, requested Special judge O P Saini to consider the Supreme Court's order pronounced today which refused to grant Chidambaram pre-arrest bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

The court dismissed the plea by the CBI and the ED and said order will be pronounced at 2 pm.

Close
The Chidambarams are under the scanner of investigating agencies in the Aircel-Maxis deal as also the INX Media case involving Rs 305 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 02:01 pm

tags #CBI #ED #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.