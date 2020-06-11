App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 08:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airbnb launches initiative to boost domestic travel focusing on nearby destinations

In India, 51 percent of the company's business comprises domestic bookings. In addition, search trends and wishlists by its users in India indicate that long lockdown has only piqued interest in and aspirations to travel, once the lockdown is eased, Airbnb said in a statement.

PTI

Online accommodation platform Airbnb on Thursday said it has launched an initiative to support economic growth through domestic tourism, as local travel has begun to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In India, 51 percent of the company's business comprises domestic bookings. In addition, search trends and wishlists by its users in India indicate that long lockdown has only piqued interest in and aspirations to travel, once the lockdown is eased, Airbnb said in a statement.

Key domestic markets for Airbnb are Goa, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai and Bengaluru but the company is also seeing a surge in searches for stay options in nearby cities especially near metro cities like Alibag, Lonavala, Panchgani near Mumbai, it added.

"As states in India open up, driving holidays, experiential travel, rural and farm stays and generally conscious travel choices, are some of the biggest trends emerging from India," Airbnb said.

related news

The initiative, called 'Go Near', aims to tap the wish of the people to travel to nearby destinations.

"For India, the launch of 'Go Near' is a reflection on people's desire to travel closer home to some really amazing domestic destinations that India has to offer -- the trends show us that people are eager to travel once again with new considerations of safety," Airbnb India Country Manager Amanpreet Bajaj said.

Airbnb will continue to follow guidance from local officials and encourage safe, responsible travel and work to ensure guests have great experiences, he added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 08:50 pm

