AirAsia India not to charge any fee for changes made on tickets booked till May 15

Many airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, have announced similar measures allowing free rescheduling as state governments across the country impose several restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases.

PTI
April 19, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

AirAsia India on Sunday announced it will not charge any fee for changing time and date on tickets booked till May 15. The carrier said in a press release that it has announced this offer to give passengers flexibility amid "increased uncertainty and travel restrictions".

"Guests can now make unlimited changes for all bookings and changes made till 15 May 2021, irrespective of the travel dates, without incurring any flight change fees," AirAsia India's release stated.

PTI
first published: Apr 19, 2021 11:04 am

