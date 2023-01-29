AirAsia flight aborts take-off after suspected bird hit at Lucknow airport

An Air Asia flight bound for Kolkata from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport had to abort take off on January 29 morning following a suspected bird hit, officials said.

All passengers got off the flight i5-319 safely after it was grounded for a detailed inspection, officials said.

“The pilot of an AirAsia flight aborted take-off after a suspected bird hit on the runway at around 11 am. This occurred before the flight could lift off. The aircraft returned to the bay and all the passengers were deboarded safely," Lucknow airport spokesperson Rupesh Kumar said.

“Alternate arrangements were being made by the airline for the passengers,” he added.

Read More

A video of the incident, too, has surfaced online. The video shows passengers deboarding the flight and a flyer claiming that they are having to deplane due to a bird hit.

लखनऊ से कोलकाता जा रही एयर एशिया की फ़्लाइट से पक्षी टकराया

टेक-ऑफ़ के समय हुआ हादसा,

यात्रियों को लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर उतारा गया।@airasia @lkoairport @HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/wBXOYQoRVr

— Manish Mishra (@mmanishmishra) January 29, 2023