Air travellers to Bhopal now need to undergo COVID-19 test or present recent report

All air passengers arriving at the Bhopal airport will now have to undergo the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 detection before entering the city, if they fail to present a recent test report, officials said.

The RT-PCR test reports of passengers coming to bus stands and railway stations in the Madhya Pradesh capital will also be checked randomly from Wednesday, an official statement issued on Tuesday said, without mentioning the validity duration of the test reports.

Notably, Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania on Tuesday said COVID-19 cases were rising in the state capital and everyone needed to be alert.

There have also been concerns over the new potentially more transmissible 'Omicron' variant of the coronavirus found in some countries.

As per directives issued by Divisional Commissioner Gulshan Bamra during a meeting on Tuesday, health officials should check the recent RT-PCR test reports of all passengers, domestic or international, coming to the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal, the statement said.

If passengers are found without the test reports, they should be allowed to enter the city only after ensuring their sampling for the coronavirus test, Bamra said. In the meeting, Bhopal district’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Prabhakar Tiwari informed that an arrangement is in place for the sample collection of all international passengers arriving at the airport here.

The same facility is being arranged for domestic passengers from Wednesday, he said. The official also said a random sampling will be carried out of passengers at the bus stands and railway stations in Bhopal.

On Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,170 with an addition of 20 fresh cases in the state, including 14 in Bhopal.

Of total cases in the state, 7,82,523 have recovered while 10,528 succumbed to the infection. The state is now left with 119 active COVI-19 cases, as per official data.