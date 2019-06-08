App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air travel to become bit costlier as govt announces hike in aviation security fee from July 1

The ASF will be replacing the PSF (SC), which stands of passenger service fee (security component).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Air travel will become a bit costlier as the Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to increase the aviation security fee (ASF) from Rs 130 to Rs 150 for each Indian passenger from July 1 onwards, according to an official document.

For international passengers, the ASF will be increased from 3.25 USD to 4.85 USD from next month, the document stated.

"The ASF for domestic passengers will be levied at the rate of Rs 150 per embarking passenger," said an Ministry of Civil Aviation order dated June 7.

Close

"The ASF for international passengers will be levied at the rate of USD 4.85 or equivalent Indian rupees per embarking passenger," the order added.

The ASF will be replacing the PSF (SC), which stands of passenger service fee (security component).

"The above rates of the ASF will be applicable with effect from 00.01 Hrs of 01.07.2019 and will replace the PSF (SC) which was being charged so far at the rate of Rs 130 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against Indian Rupees and USD 3.25 per embarking passenger for tickets issued against foreign currency," the order stated.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #aviation #India #Ministry of Civil Aviation

