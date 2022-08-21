English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Webinar alert | Opening Bell Masterclass by Shubham Agarwal at just 499 INR for PRO !
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Air Traffic Controller tests positive for psychoactive substance; DGCA removes personnel from duty

    The Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) detailing the procedure for examination of the aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect on January 31. The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis.

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
    The sources said that an ATC posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi was subjected to a drug test.

    The sources said that an ATC posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi was subjected to a drug test.

    An air traffic controller at the Delhi airport tested positive for a psychoactive substance and has been removed from duty by the aviation regulator DGCA, sources said on Sunday.

    This is the first instance of an air traffic controller (ATC) testing positive for psychoactive substance after the rules for the testing of flight crew and ATCs for psychoactive substances came into force in the country in January 2022, they said. The sources said that an ATC posted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi was subjected to a drug test.

    The person was found positive in the confirmatory test report received on August 18 and he has been removed from the ATCO duty, the sources told PTI. The Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) detailing the procedure for examination of the aviation personnel for consumption of psychoactive substances came into effect on January 31. The test is done for the flight crew and ATCs on a random basis.

    Since the rules were implemented, three pilots of different airlines have been found positive after the confirmatory test and are being dealt as per the provisions of DGCA regulations, the sources said. As per the CAR, in case the result of the confirmatory drug test is positive for the first time, then the personnel concerned will be referred to a de-addiction centre by the organisation concerned for a de-addiction and rehabilitation.

    If the same personnel tests positive for the second time, then his or her licence will be suspended for a period of three years. And if the violation happens for the third time, then the particular personnel's licence will be cancelled.
    PTI
    Tags: #Air Traffic Controller #Civil Aviation Requirement #DGCA #substance abuse
    first published: Aug 21, 2022 09:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.