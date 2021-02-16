Air quality very poor in Delhi, minimum temperature settles above normal

Delhi was shrouded in fog in the morning on February 16 (Photo credit: ANI/Twitter)

The minimum temperature in the national capital New Delhi settled one notch above the normal at 11.6 degrees Celsius on February 16.

The air quality of Delhi was very poor with the air quality index (AQI) settling at 306 at 9 am, showed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The relative humidity was 98 percent at 8.30 am.

Some areas of the city experienced mist in the early hours.