MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Air quality very poor in Delhi, minimum temperature settles above normal

The air quality of Delhi was very poor with AQI settling at 306, showed the Central Pollution Control Board

PTI
February 16, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST
Delhi was shrouded in fog in the morning on February 16 (Photo credit: ANI/Twitter)

Delhi was shrouded in fog in the morning on February 16 (Photo credit: ANI/Twitter)

The minimum temperature in the national capital New Delhi settled one notch above the normal at 11.6 degrees Celsius on February 16.

The air quality of Delhi was very poor with the air quality index (AQI) settling at 306 at 9 am, showed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The relative humidity was 98 percent at 8.30 am.

Some areas of the city experienced mist in the early hours.
PTI
TAGS: #AQI #Delhi #environment #India #Weather
first published: Feb 16, 2021 12:45 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Coronavirus Essential | Booster vaccination rounds begin in Gujarat, Rajasthan; daily cases in US below 1 lakh for first time in months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.