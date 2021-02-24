English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Air quality turns 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad

On Tuesday, it was 320 in Ghaziabad, 253 in Greater Noida, 214 in Noida,296 in Faridabad and 241 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

PTI
February 24, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST

The average air quality was recorded "very poor" in Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Faridabad while it was "poor" in Noida and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Wednesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained high in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The average 24-hour AQI at 4pmon Wednesday was 388 in Ghaziabad, 342 in Greater Noida, 292 in Noida,312 in Faridabad and 265 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Tuesday, it was 320 in Ghaziabad, 253 in Greater Noida, 214 in Noida,296 in Faridabad and 241 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app. On Monday, it was 318 in Ghaziabad, 294 in Greater Noida, 290 in Noida, 265 in Faridabad and 296 in Gurgaon.

On Sunday, it was 260 in Ghaziabad, 300 in Greater Noida, 251 in Noida, 264 in Faridabad and 297 in Gurgaon. The CPCB states that an AQI in the"very poor" category may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

Close

Related stories

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.
PTI
TAGS: #Air pollution #Central Pollution Control Board #Current Affairs #Faridabad #Ghaziabad #Greater noida #gurgaon #India #Noida
first published: Feb 24, 2021 07:11 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccinations for 60-plus group, people with comorbidities from March 1; more 'Made in India' vaccines on the way

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.