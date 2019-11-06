Air quality in Noida improves, but remains 'very poor'

The air quality in Noida and Greater Noida improved further on November 5. However, it remained in the "very poor" category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Greater Noida was 321 at 9.30 pm on November 5, down from 384 on November 4, while in Noida, it was 335, down from 383 the previous night, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The average AQI for the last 24 hours was recorded at 351 at 4.00 pm in Noida and at 340 in Greater Noida.

An AQI between 300 and 400 falls in the "very poor" category, meaning it may cause respiratory illnesses on a prolonged exposure.

Early morning on November 6, major pollutants PM 2.5 at 279 and PM 10 at 250, both in 'poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to AQI data.

Penalties imposed

In a statement, the Noida Authority said penalties amounting to Rs 5.05 lakh were imposed on those found keeping construction material uncovered, in violation of the law.

The district administration and the local authorities in the twin cities carried out water sprinkling on the roads to check dust, as the region grappled with a "public health emergency".

The Supreme Court of India (SC)-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had last week announced a "public health emergency" in Delhi-NCR.

It had also banned construction activities and bursting of firecrackers, and ordered shutting down of the dirty fuel-based industries, among others, till November 5.

On November 4 night, the EPCA extended the ban till November 8.

Wind flushing out pollutants



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said winds gusting up to 25 kmph were flushing out the pollutants faster.

"There are good chances of rains in northwest India on Wednesday night and Thursday due to a western disturbance. The precipitation will cover Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional weather forecasting centre, said.