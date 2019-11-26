App
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Delhi air quality in 'poor' zone for second consecutive day

The city's air quality index was 254 at 9.42 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category zone for the second consecutive day on November 26.

The city's air quality index was 254 at 9.42 am, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

First Published on Nov 26, 2019 10:19 am

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

