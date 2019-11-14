App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air quality in Delhi turns ‘severe’

The Dwarka Sector 8 air monitoring centre recorded an air quality index of 496 and Nehru Nagar and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 492

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The quality of air in Delhi, on November 14, fell into the ‘severe’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 460.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

Also read: Delhi-NCR schools shut till tomorrow; air quality index moves towards ‘emergency’ zone again

On November 13, smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions had pushed air quality in Delhi-NCR towards the ‘emergency’ zone. This had prompted authorities to order closure of schools till November 15 – second time in two weeks.

(With inputs from PTI)


First Published on Nov 14, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #NCR #pollution #Weather

