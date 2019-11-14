Air quality in Delhi turns ‘severe’

The Dwarka Sector 8 air monitoring centre recorded an air quality index of 496 and Nehru Nagar and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 492
The quality of air in Delhi, on November 14, fell into the ‘severe’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 460.
The Dwarka Sector 8 air monitoring centre recorded an air quality index of 496 and Nehru Nagar and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 492.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.
On November 13, smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions had pushed air quality in Delhi-NCR towards the ‘emergency’ zone. This had prompted authorities to order closure of schools till November 15 – second time in two weeks.(With inputs from PTI)
Delhi: Layer of smog covers the sky in the national capital, as the air quality deteriorates. Visuals from Rajpath. pic.twitter.com/Z1HWBRdBnj
— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019