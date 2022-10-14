Air quality in Delhi likely to worsen to poor quality in next few days

(Image: ANI)

The national capital witnessed a clear sky with air quality recorded in the moderate category on Friday, even as the city’s air quality is likely to deteriorate to the poor category in the next few days.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin showed that Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category at 154.

The maximum temperature settled two notches below normal at 31.4 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD noted. The humidity oscillated between 96 and 47 per cent, the IMD said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD noted. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist on Saturday.

”The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 32 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Saturday,” an IMD official said. The air quality is likely to remain in the moderate to poor category on Saturday and in the poor category on Sunday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

The air quality is likely to remain in the poor to moderate category on October 17. It is likely to remain largely in the moderate to poor category in the subsequent six day. Last week, Delhi witnessed a good spell of rain which brought a significant improvement in the air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.