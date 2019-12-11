Air quality in Delhi borders 'severe levels'

The air quality in Delhi on December 11 morning bordered "severe levels" and remained in the "very poor" category for the eighth consecutive day.

The air quality index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 399 at 8.41 am.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".