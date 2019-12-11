Air quality in Delhi borders 'severe levels'

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 399 at 8.41 am.
The air quality in Delhi on December 11 morning bordered "severe levels" and remained in the "very poor" category for the eighth consecutive day.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".
First Published on Dec 11, 2019 10:25 am