Air pollution: Transport Dept bans entry of trucks in Delhi, except those carrying essential items

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday issued directions to stop entry of trucks in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities, till November 21, subject to further review of extension of this date.

PTI
November 17, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST
Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi air pollution. (Image: ANI)

Delhi government's Transport Department on Wednesday banned entry of trucks, barring those carrying essential items, with immediate effect in the national capital till November 21 or any further orders, Amid alarming levels of air pollution.



"In pursuance of this direction, it is hereby ordered that entry of trucks in Delhi shall be barred with immediate effect till 21/11/2021 or till further orders," said an order the Transport Department. The ban will not apply to trucks carrying essential commodities like raw vegetables, fruits, grains, milk, eggs, ice that are to be used as food items, and tankers carrying petroleum products, stated the order.

In view of high pollution levels in Delhi, the city's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said his government has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions till further orders and extend the ban on construction and demolition activities till November 21.
PTI
first published: Nov 17, 2021 08:27 pm

