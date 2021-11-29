MARKET NEWS

Air Pollution: Supreme Court seeks compliance report from states

The Supreme Court said it will ask the Centre whether continuing construction work at the Central Vista project is adding to dust pollution.

Moneycontrol News
November 29, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
File Image: AP

File Image: AP


The Supreme Court on November 29 expressed concerns over the rising air pollution in the National Capital and neighbouring areas.

While hearing PIL pertaining to high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the bench said that if state governments do not implement the directions issued by SC, Centre and Commission for Air Quality Management, then it will set up a task force to ensure implementation of measures.

In Pics | A look at how polluted air affects lungs

The bench comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant directed Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana governments to submit affidavits by Wednesday and posted the matter for hearing on December 2, as per a Live Law report.

The top court also said it will ask the Centre whether continuing construction work at the Central Vista project is adding to dust pollution.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai is set to hold a high-level meeting on November 29 to review the air pollution situation in the capital, as per a PTI report.

The minister will take stock of the situation with senior officials of the departments concerned and discuss steps that could be taken in addition to the existing restrictions on construction and truck entry.

The Delhi government had on Thursday re-imposed the ban on construction and demolition activities following the Supreme Court order in this regard.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the workers affected by the ban on construction activities in the national capital will be provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each and his government will also compensate them for the loss of minimum wages.

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions will resume and government offices will reopen from Monday.

However, the ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3. CNG and electric trucks are allowed to enter Delhi.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air pollution #Delhi #India #NCR
first published: Nov 29, 2021 12:37 pm

