Air Pollution | Revisit economic policies and plan for a healthier way to live

Smruti Koppikar

At least 12 cities in north India, including Delhi, are in a state of emergency, an environmental emergency. Air quality in these cities breached the safe level and went beyond 400 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) this week exposing millions of people to health risks and disrupting life.

Thousands of gas masks were handed out, schools were temporarily shut down, flight and train schedules were disrupted, and air purifiers became the priority item on shopping lists. There has been immense outrage across media platforms, social media has been filled with photographs of poor visibility, there’s hand-wringing, some fine blame-game at work, and the Supreme Court’s intervention.

The story is more or less the same as was last year or the year before or earlier. The predictability with which this scenario plays out year-after-year during winter should have led to serious contemplation about not just the causes but also the underlying model of economic activity and urbanisation; it should have prompted an urgent revision of environmental norms and health standards; and, it should have led the nation’s greatest leaders to devote their time, attention and resources to combating the emergency in a holistic manner.

Instead, the mitigation steps taken year-after-year are like bandaids used to stop haemorrhaging; they cannot but be unsuccessful or yield limited transient success. To top it, ministers in the Narendra Modi government among others have turned this into a parody asking people to “eat carrots”, “perform yagna”, and “start day with music”. The Prime Minister is yet to speak on this current crisis.

There is blame-game between the central government and the Delhi government. There’s much hand-wringing about the latter’s odd-even car rationing, and drama of other kinds, but there is hardly any serious debate or thought about the economic growth model that lies at the root of it all, which encourages use of fossil fuels including more vehicles on our streets, makes farmers in suburban and semi-urban areas to undertake large-scale stubble burning, permits untrammelled construction activity, licences degradation of forests and natural ecosystems, etc.

There’s no escaping the relationship between our economic model and its impact on pollution or more broadly on natural ecosystems. Air pollution is but one visible marker of this. Why, for example, were farmers in Haryana and Punjab encouraged to change their cropping pattern which required stubble burning? It’s estimated that more than two million farmers burn nearly 23 million tonnes on some 80,000 sq km of farmland across north India at this time every year because they must quickly prepare for the next crop. It’s disingenuous to criticise this practise without calling to question the economic model that not only encouraged it but also mandated it through policy in the two states.

Indeed, there is the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) which aims to reduce the PM2.5 (tiny particulate matter of 2.5 microns or 40th of human hair, considered the most harmful as it invades lungs) in 102 polluted cities by about one-third over the next five years. Then, there’s the National Clean Air Mission (CAM), a cross-sectoral initiative for mitigation of air pollution which involves co-ordination between central ministries of transport, power, construction, agriculture, rural development, environment and states across India.

If these unfold to plan, there will be a pan-India air quality monitoring network in a few years and targeted reduction in PM2.5, PM10 and other pollutants. However, these initiatives, though urgently needed, are no guarantee that air quality will improve in Delhi and other Indian cities. This is not a Delhi crisis alone even though media coverage makes it Delhi-centric (Kanpur is in fact more polluted); this is a pan-India crisis in greater or lesser degree and it follows the pattern in much of the developing world.

Even if these plans were to work, cities have to be encouraged to take complimentary initiatives — put out annual environment status reports, regulate construction and industrial activity, ban open burning of solid waste, protect and increase natural green cover (yes, save every tree in Mumbai’s Aarey).

The so-called smart cities are in themselves not smart enough to be clean. Urbanisation models should instead go for green and clean cities — urbanisation must segue into a city’s natural ecosystem.

Sixty-four per cent or 1,920 of the 3,000 cities analysed on the basis of air quality data from public sources by Greenpeace last year exceeded the World Health Organization’s annual exposure guidelines for fine particulate matter. The WHO data tells us that 13 of the world’s 20 most polluted cities last year were in India. The World Economic Forum acknowledged that seven of the world’s top 10 polluted cities are in India.

The air pollution crisis does not need any more validation. What it urgently requires is a multi-sectoral, multi-state, multi-agency approach with comprehensive plans to not only mitigate the crisis but to also address the underlying causes with honesty and long-term perspective. This takes the debate into prevailing economic models and the balance between economics and environment — issues that are now largely off the table. There has to be a healthier — not just profitable — way to live.

