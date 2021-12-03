Air pollution | Haryana govt orders closure of schools in 4 districts neighbouring Delhi

Representative image

The Haryana government has ordered closure of all schools in its four districts adjoining Delhi with immediate effect in the wake of deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

These districts include Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar. The schools in districts will remain shut until further orders following the government's order on measures to manage air quality in NCR districts of Haryana.

The order, issued on December 2 by the additional chief secretary of Haryana's Environment and Climate Change Department has also stated that there will be a complete ban on construction activities, except "non-polluting activities" such as plumbing, interior decoration, electrical work and carpentry, besides those exclusively permitted by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas.

On December 2, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the closure of all schools in Delhi until further orders.

"All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city," Rai had said.

The decision came hours after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for resuming physical classes in schools amid a rise in the air pollution levels in the city.