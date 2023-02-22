Air passengers face flight diversions, delays as thick fog engulfs Delhi

Several flights had to be diverted due to low visibility on February 22 as a thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR in the morning.

Many locations across the national capital recorded visibility as low as 50 metres, the Safdarjung observatory noted.

A total of seven flights have been diverted from Delhi so far; departures have also been slow since morning as only CAT 3-equipped airplanes can fly in this weather.

"Due to dense Fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi Airport wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, temperatures, both minimum and maximum have been hovering well above normal for the season, which has resulted in the aforementioned weather conditions. Mahesh Palawat, a senior meteorologist at Skymet Weather said, "A cyclonic circulation has developed over Punjab and Haryana under the influence of a western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region. Warm and humid easterly winds and cool northwesterly winds are interacting over the region due to the induced cyclonic circulation. The increase in humidity and condensation is leading to fog formation. Such weather is not common in February."

Easy to be irresponsible in allegations against registry, judges follow discipline: SC Multiple airlines have issued warnings via social media to passengers about possible flight delays due to persisting weather conditions. Domestic budget carrier Spicejet took to Twitter and wrote: “We are facing massive ATC congestion at Delhi due to bad weather. All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.” Indigo too took to social media to announce flight delays. It wrote: “Due to bad weather in Delhi and Goa, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please check your flight status before leaving for the airport and for cancelled flights."

Moneycontrol News