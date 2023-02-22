 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air passengers face flight diversions, delays as thick fog engulfs Delhi

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:42 PM IST

Several flights had to be diverted due to low visibility on February 22 as a thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR in the morning.

Many locations across the national capital recorded visibility as low as 50 metres, the Safdarjung observatory noted.

A total of seven flights have been diverted from Delhi so far; departures have also been slow since morning as only CAT 3-equipped airplanes can fly in this weather.

"Due to dense Fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the Delhi Airport wrote on its official Twitter handle.