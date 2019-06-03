App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 09:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air passenger traffic at five airports in Madhya Pradesh go up by 23%

According to the AAI data, a total of 42,83 people travelled from five airports --Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Khajuraho and Gwalior --during the last financial year as compare with 32.89 air passengers in 2017-18.

Air passenger traffic across five airports in Madhya Pradesh spiked 23 per cent to 42.83 lakh in the last fiscal over the financial year ended March 2017-2018 amid rising connectivity with different parts of the country, as per AAI data.

The growth was highest at theIndore Airport among the five airports which saw a whopping 74 per cent increase in passenger traffic to31.58 lakh during the previous fiscal.

The capital city Bhopal's Raja Bhoj airport saw 8.09 lakh passengers flying in and out of the aerodrome during the period whilepassenger traffic at Jabalpur's Damna airport stood at 2.40 lakh in the reporting year, as per data.

Meanwhile, the union Home Ministry has cleared the decks for setting up of immigration counters at the AAO-run Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here, paving the way for international flight operations from here, a senior airport official said.

"After the Gazette notification of the Union Home Ministry on May 27, our airport is prepared for the first international passenger flight. We have already got the requisite approvals for the operation of international flight," said Aryama Sanyal, director Indore Airport.

Sanyal said that Air India has already submitted a proposal to connect Indore with Sharjah with a direct daily flight, adding the airline is expected to make an announcementsoon about the commencement of the new flight after taking necessary approvals.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh, Hemendra Singh Jadaun told PTI on Sunday, "In the last one year, new flights have been started from different cities of Madhya Pradesh for the different destinations like Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vadodara, Chandigarh, among others".
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 09:00 am

