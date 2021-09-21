Air Marshal VR Chaudhari appointed as next Chief of Air Staff, announces Defence Ministry

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari (File image/PIB)

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari has been appointed as the next Chief of Air Staff, the Defence Ministry announced on September 21, nearly 10 days before the tenure of current Air Force chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria concludes.

"Government of India has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff as the next Chief of Air Staff. Current Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria retires from Service on 30th September 2021," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Air Marshal Chaudhari was elevated as the Air force's vice chief on July 1 this year, following the retirement of his predecessor Air Marshal HS Arora.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, Air Marshal Chaudhari has a flying experience of more than 3800 hours on a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft, including missions flown during Op-Meghdoot and Op-Safed Sagar.

He was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF on 29 December, 1982, and is an alumnus of National Defence Academy and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

"During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has commanded a frontline Fighter Sqn and a Fighter base. As an Air Vice Marshal, he has been Deputy Commandant, Air Force Academy, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers)," the statement said.

He has also held the coveted appointments of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ and Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command, it added.

Prior to assuming the appointment of Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Chaudhari was also the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Western Air Command.