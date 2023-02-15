 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India’s record aircraft order: 13 key questions answered

Ameya Joshi
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

Air India's Airbus order is for 250 aircraft, while the Boeing order is for 220 firm deliveries with an option for 70 additional planes.

A bulk order comes at a cheaper price since it gives an airline better negotiating power.

Air India placed firm orders for 470 planes with Airbus and Boeing on February 14, the largest-ever in the history of commercial aviation. The Airbus order is for 250 aircraft, while the Boeing order is for 220 firm deliveries with an option for 70 additional planes.

Here are the answers to 13 key questions about the aircraft order:

1. How many planes is Air India buying?

Air India has agreed to purchase 250 Airbus planes comprising 140 A320neo, 70 A321neo, 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 aircraft.