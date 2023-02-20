 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Air India's New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to 'medical emergency'

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 09:14 PM IST

The flight, AI-102, was above the Norwegian airspace when the pilots had to direct it towards London's Heathrow airport for an emergency landing.

The Delhi-bound Air India flight is likely to be delayed by 6-7 hours (Representative image)

An Air India flight, which departed from New York and was scheduled to reach Delhi on February 20, was diverted to United Kingdom's London due to a "medical emergency onboard".

The flight, AI-102, was above the Norwegian airspace when the pilots had to direct it towards London's Heathrow airport for an "emergency landing", NDTV reported.

Nearly 350 passengers were onboard the plane, the report added. The flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 aircraft, as per the data shared by plane tracking website Flightradar24.

The details about the medical emergency onboard, which led to the flight being diverted, were not revealed.