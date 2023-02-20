Air India's New York-Delhi flight diverted to London due to 'medical emergency'

The Delhi-bound Air India flight is likely to be delayed by 6-7 hours (Representative image)

An Air India flight, which departed from New York and was scheduled to reach Delhi on February 20, was diverted to United Kingdom's London due to a "medical emergency onboard".

The flight, AI-102, was above the Norwegian airspace when the pilots had to direct it towards London's Heathrow airport for an "emergency landing", NDTV reported.

Nearly 350 passengers were onboard the plane, the report added. The flight is being operated with a Boeing 777-337 aircraft, as per the data shared by plane tracking website Flightradar24.

The details about the medical emergency onboard, which led to the flight being diverted, were not revealed.

An Air India official, in a brief statement, said the airline's ground personnel at the Heathrow airport have made arrangements to take the concerned passenger facing medical issue to the hospital.

"AI-102 from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. Our ground staff at Heathrow have been alerted and preparations have been made to evacuate the individual concerned to hospital," news agency ANI quoted the official as saying.

As per the schedule, the flight was to reach New Delhi at 11:25 pm (local time). However, it is expected to be delayed by around 6-7 hours, reports said, citing inputs received from Air India officials.