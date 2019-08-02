App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 06:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India's Alliance Air offer fares 'lower than train' tickets

The fares offered under the 'Independence Day sale carnival' are lower than the train fares so that train commuters can experience the luxury of flying, Alliance Air said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Flag carrier Air India's regional arm Alliance Air on August 2 announced discounted fares starting as low as Rs 990 for flights across its network under a limited period sale offer.

The fares offered under the 'Independence Day sale carnival' are lower than the train fares so that train commuters can experience the luxury of flying, Alliance Air said in a statement.

The seven-day sale period starts from August 3 and ends on August 9 for a travel period between August 3 and September 30, the airline said.

Close
Alliance Air currently operates 110 flights per day to 53 destinations such as Kullu, Cochin, Mysuru, Diu and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh besides Shimla, Kohlapur, Pantnagar, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Gwalior, Bikaner, which are operated under government's regional connectivity scheme, Udan.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Air India #Alliance Air #aviation #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.