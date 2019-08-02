Air India's Alliance Air offer fares 'lower than train' tickets

Flag carrier Air India's regional arm Alliance Air on August 2 announced discounted fares starting as low as Rs 990 for flights across its network under a limited period sale offer.

The fares offered under the 'Independence Day sale carnival' are lower than the train fares so that train commuters can experience the luxury of flying, Alliance Air said in a statement.

The seven-day sale period starts from August 3 and ends on August 9 for a travel period between August 3 and September 30, the airline said.