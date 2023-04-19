 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India weighs partnership with a major international airline to bid for AIESL: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST

Through its engineering arm SIA Engineering Company Limited, Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1 percent stake in Air India, will also participate in the consortium, the report added.

In the event that AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) is put up for sale, Tata-owned Air India is mulling over a partnership with either Lufthansa Technik or Air France-KLM's engineering unit, according to a report by Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

