Air India urination case: Witnesses not deposing in police favour, says Delhi court reserving order on bail plea

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

A magisterial court had on January 11 denied bail to Mishra, saying the act was utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness and needed to be deprecated.

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India peegate case.

The witnesses named by Delhi police in a case against Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, are not deposing in the prosecution's favour, a court in Delhi observed on Monday while it reserved its order on his bail application.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla heard the arguments from the counsel appearing for the prosecution and the accused, and said he will pronounce the order on Mishra's bail application tomorrow "The witness you (Investigation agency) have named are not deposing in your favour... . There is a contradiction in the complainant's statement and Ila Benarjee's (witness) statement," the judge noted during the proceedings.

Police opposed the bail application, saying 'India has been defamed internationally because of the incident', to which the judge said, "It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let's not get into that. Let's go into how the law deals with it." The prosecutor also claimed Mishra did not cooperate in the investigation and that he had switched off all his mobile phones.

The judge asked how the accused came to know about the FIR in the case, to which the prosecution said 'it was through media'.