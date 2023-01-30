English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Air India urination case: Witnesses not deposing in police favour, says Delhi court reserving order on bail plea

    A magisterial court had on January 11 denied bail to Mishra, saying the act was utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness and needed to be deprecated.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST
    Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India peegate case.

    Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India peegate case.

    The witnesses named by Delhi police in a case against Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, are not deposing in the prosecution's favour, a court in Delhi observed on Monday while it reserved its order on his bail application.

    Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla heard the arguments from the counsel appearing for the prosecution and the accused, and said he will pronounce the order on Mishra's bail application tomorrow "The witness you (Investigation agency) have named are not deposing in your favour... . There is a contradiction in the complainant's statement and Ila Benarjee's (witness) statement," the judge noted during the proceedings.

    Police opposed the bail application, saying 'India has been defamed internationally because of the incident', to which the judge said, "It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let's not get into that. Let's go into how the law deals with it." The prosecutor also claimed Mishra did not cooperate in the investigation and that he had switched off all his mobile phones.

    The judge asked how the accused came to know about the FIR in the case, to which the prosecution said 'it was through media'.