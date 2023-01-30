 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Air India urination case: Delhi court reserves order on accused Shankar Mishra's bail plea

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Police have opposed the bail application, saying India has been defamed internationally because of the incident.

A Delhi court on Monday reserved for January 31 its order on the bail application of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight New York to New Delhi.

Police have opposed the bail application, saying India has been defamed internationally because of the incident.

"It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let's not get into that. Let's go into how the law deals with it," the judge said.

The judge also observed that the witnesses named by the prosecution "are not deposing in your (police) favour".