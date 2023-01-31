English
    Air India urination case: Court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

    The development comes a day after Delhi court reserved its order on Mishra's bail application.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST
    Shankar Mishra was banned for just 30 days after the news broke earlier this month but the order has now been extended by a further four months.

    Patiala House Court on January 31 granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of allegedly urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi on November 26 last year.

    Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6.

    The development comes a day after Delhi court reserved its order on Mishra's bail application. Police had opposed the bail application, saying India has been defamed internationally because of the incident.

    Moreover, a magisterial court had on January 11 denied bail to Mishra, saying the act was utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness and needed to be deprecated.