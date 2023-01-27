 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Air India urination case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to January 30

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.

Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India peegate case.

A Delhi court on Friday adjourned Shankar Mishra's petition seeking bail to January 30.

Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.

The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present.

Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.