    Air India urination case: Court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea to January 30

    Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard a flight in November last year had filed a fresh bail application seeking regular bail.

    January 27, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST
    Shankar Mishra, the accused in the Air India peegate case.

    A Delhi court on Friday adjourned Shankar Mishra's petition seeking bail to January 30.

    The court adjourned the matter after noting the investigating officer was not present.

    Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.