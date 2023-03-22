 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India to revise privilege leaves policy for staff from April 1

Mar 22, 2023 / 09:10 PM IST

From April 1 onwards, Privilege Leaves (PLs) accumulation limit for all employees will be 60 days in a particular financial year, the communication said

"We are reviewing our leave policy comprehensively to align it with the prevailing market practices. As a part of that process, Privilege Leave (PL) limit accumulation and encashment are being revised," Air India's Chief Human Resources Officer Suresh Dutt Tripathi said in the communication.

Air India will revise its policy with respect to privilege leaves for both permanent and full-term contract staff from the next financial year to align the policy with "prevailing market conditions", according to an internal communication.

From April 1 onwards, Privilege Leaves (PLs) accumulation limit for all employees will be 60 days in a particular financial year, the communication said on Wednesday.

An official close to the development said that under the revised policy, an employee can accumulate up to 60 days of PLs at the end of a financial year or can encash the same number of PLs.

Air India will also be putting in place a new leave policy for the staff.