Air India slaps 30-day ban on man who urinated on co-passenger; Regulator seeks report

Rohit Vaid
Jan 04, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

An internal committee of the airline is probing lapses on the part of the crew and will address deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation.

Air India building, Mumbai

Air India has banned a male passenger for 30 days after a news report that he was in an inebriated state and urinated on a woman passenger on a flight from New York to New Delhi.

The incident is said to have occurred in November 2022. The woman wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran about the incident and the airline’s handling of the situation. The Tatas acquired the airline from the government in January 2022.

As per the report, the woman passenger alleged the crew was apathetic to the incident and allowed the male passenger to leave after landing in New Delhi.

An Air India spokesperson said that as a first step, the airline has banned the male passenger for 30 days, which is the maximum period permitted.

The airline has reported the matter to the civil aviation regulator for further action.

“A police complaint has already been lodged and Air India is committed to assist the law enforcement agencies as well as regulatory authorities,” the spokesperson said. “We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India’s crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation.”