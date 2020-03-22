App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India says neighbours ostracising, calling police on crew who went abroad

Air India has earned the praise of PM Modi and other ministers for rescuing stranded Indians from foreign countries in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Twitter/@MEAIndia
Air India stated on March 22 that vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours were ostracising and calling the police on its crew members, who went abroad as a part of their duty. "It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and neighbours have started ostracising the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty," the airline said in a press release.

These "vigilantes" had "conveniently" forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear ones were brought home safely from coronavirus-hit countries by the Air India crew, it added.

The national carrier has earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers for rescuing stranded Indians from foreign countries in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 22 itself, it brought back 262 Indians stranded in Rome in a special flight.

