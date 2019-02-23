App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India receives hijack call, airports on high alert

Intensive checking of vehicles entering car parking area to preclude possibility of car bomb attacks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Air India's Mumbai control centre on February 23 received a phone call threatening to hijack its plane, following which Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) ordered all airlines and CISF to follow specific enhanced measures to ensure security, according to an official note.

"A telephonic message received by the station duty office, AI (Air India) AOCC (Airport Operation Control Centre) Mumbai, stating information regarding a threat to Indian Airlines flight getting hijacked to Pakistan on 23.2.2019," stated the BCAS note dated February 23.

The note added, "In view of the above, APSU (Airport Security Unit)/ASG (Aviation Security Group) and all aircraft operators shall adopt the following (eight) measures with immediate effect."

Both APSU and ASG are part of the Central Industrial Security Force. Indian Airlines is a part of the Air India.

related news

According to BCAS note, the measures to be followed are:

Strict access control to regulate entry to terminal building, airside, all operational area and other aviation facilities.

Intensive checking of vehicles entering car parking area to preclude possibility of car bomb attacks.

Enhanced screening of passengers, staff and visitors including enhanced random screening at the main gate.

Enhanced screening and protection of hold baggage, cargo, cargo terminal, catering, mails, etc.

Surveillance through CCTV cameras as well as manual surveillance in and around the terminal building and operational areas.

Quick reaction team and perimeter patrolling to be strengthened.

Manning of all cargo gates and vehicle entry gates will be strengthened with strong armed support.

Any other security measures based on local intelligence inputs.

The Parliament passed Anti-Hijacking (Amendment) Bill in 2014 in order to lay down new protocol to deal with hijacking of an airplane.

"The Bill provides death punishment for the offence of hijacking, where such offence results in the death of a hostage or of a security personnel; or with imprisonment for life and the moveable and immoveable property of such persons shall also be liable to be confiscated," the central government said in a statement on December 3, 2014.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Air India #India #Indian Airlines

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.