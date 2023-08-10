Air India Rebranding LIVE: Female mascot to possibly be part of rebranding plan

Aug 10, 2023 / 06:04 pm

Air India Rebranding LIVE: The change in livery colors of Tata-backed Air India, are expected to announce during a gathering on August 10. This move comes after its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said earlier that the airline was poised to introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey.

The orange Konark Chakra motif is displayed on a red swan in the most recent Air India logo, which has been in use since 2014. Additionally, it is