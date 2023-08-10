Air India Rebranding LIVE: Female mascot to possibly be part of rebranding plan

Air India has also announced plans to hire 4200 cabin crew and 900 pilots in the year 2023 to address the shortage which has caused a cancellation of six weekly flights to the US for the last three months.
Air India Rebranding LIVE: The change in livery colors of Tata-backed Air India, are expected to announce during a gathering on August 10. This move comes after its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson said earlier that the airline was poised to introduce a host of new services as part of the rebranding journey.
The orange Konark Chakra motif is displayed on a red swan in the most recent Air India logo, which has been in use since 2014.
Female mascot to possibly be part of rebranding plan
Air India is set to unveil a whole range of new services such as a new color scheme, cabin interiors, crew uniforms, and insignia as part of a rebranding process, as per an internal communication from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson.
The airline mascot- The Maharajah- is still a part of the plans, but there is a possibility that a female mascot may also be added.
Vistaralikely to get integrated with Air India, as per reports
“We expect many of the practices and systems (in Air India) to be those of Vistara, it being a younger and privatised airline that has been able to bring in the learnings from its other shareholder (Singapore Airlines),” Wilson Campbell, managing director and CEO, said earlier.
Maharaja confined to Air India's premium cabins and lounges
“I do believe the Maharaja is forever. It’s easy to erase the old with the new. Very few can preserve the old and make it new! AI must attempt that. In the era of hard-touch and hard-tech and hard commercial practice, the soft old mascot of yesteryears doesn’t belong to the dustbin of history. Instead it belongs to the future,” stated Haris Bijoor, brand-strategy specialistto Financial Express.
The airline's rebranding efforts picked up pace following Tata's involvement with Futurebrands, a London design and brand consultancy, in December 2022. Subsequently, McCann Workgroup India was tasked with promoting the brand. This rebranding follows Tata Sons' complete acquisition of the airline in January 2022.
This move is part of Air India's rebranding efforts, set to be revealed in New Delhi, with a new logo featuring a three-color combination - red, white, and purple. This shift in branding reflects the upcoming absorption of Vistara into Air India, incorporating purple from Vistara's identity according to Financial Times.
Air India might adopt new colors, combining Vistara's purple with its traditional red and white. Tata revealed the Air India-Vistara merger in Nov 2022. McCann Worldgroup, led by Prasoon Joshi, will oversee the rebranding process.
Bobby Kooka, the airline's commercial director, invented the Maharaja mascot in 1946. He is in charge of giving the mascot a personality and developing the airline's brand around him.
Despite a change in its function, the Maharaja, the famous mascot of Air India, won't be retiring.
The Maharaja's presence will be limited to the airline's first-class cabins and airport lounges rather than acting as a mascot.
Tata-backed Air India will undergo a rebranding on August 10. The airline will be preparing for a change in its livery colors and emblem.