Air India plane hit by glitch before take-off

Air India (Representational image)

An Air India plane preparing to take off on November 20 was hit by a glitch sparking engineering checks on the Mumbai-Calicut flight, ANI reported.

The Air India 581 flight was then cleared for take-off following the probe, a spokesperson said.

The aircraft was on the runway for take-off and had reached a speed of about 20 kts when the pilots rejected the take-off, according to reports.

There were 114 passengers on board and they were served breakfast after the flight returned to the bay.

The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9.50 am, as per the airline.

In July, over 300 passengers flying Air India's Delhi to Vancouver had to wait for nearly 11 hours as their aircraft developed technical faults before scheduled take-off.

The Tata Group-owned airline is in talks with Boeing and Airbus about ordering new aircraft and is meeting its immediate needs by leasing planes and repairing grounded aircraft, the airline's chief executive said on Saturday.

The autos-to-steel conglomerate, which completed its purchase of Air India in January, faces an uphill struggle to upgrade an ageing fleet, turn around the company's financials and improve service levels, industry analysts say.