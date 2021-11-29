MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Air India pilot unions ask management to roll back salary cut within three days

The two pilot unions — Indian Pilots Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots Association — have been demanding restoration of full pay, which was slashed by "55 per cent" last April, owing to the pandemic.

PTI
November 29, 2021 / 10:52 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Air India pilot unions — IPG and ICPA — on Monday warned the airline management to roll back the "illegal" salary cut within three days or face industrial action. The two pilot unions — Indian Pilots Guild and Indian Commercial Pilots Association — have been demanding restoration of full pay, which was slashed by "55 per cent" last April, owing to the pandemic.

ICPA and IPG together claim to represent some 1,000 pilots at Air India. The loss-making Air India at present is under government control but is soon to be handed over to its new owner Tata Group.

ALSO READ: The new Air India will need a game plan for new competition

"With the resumption of scheduled commercial International passenger services to/from India from December 15th, 2021, and all airlines rolling back the COVID cut, if we do not see the issues related to an illegal pay cut of 55 per cent and the plethora of longstanding disinvestment issues addressed within three days, we will have no choice but to seek justice through Industrial Action', the two unions said in a final reminder to Air India management on Monday. The two pilot bodies have taken up the issue with both the civil aviation ministry and Air India management several times in the past.

The unions also said, "it would still be prudent to resolve the burning issues before it is too late". The industrial action could also include an "indefinite strike," a senior ICPA functionary said. The industrial action could also include an "indefinite strike," a senior ICPA functionary said.

Close

Related stories

 
PTI
Tags: #Air India #ICPA #IPG #pilot unions #salary cut #Tata Group
first published: Nov 29, 2021 10:52 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.