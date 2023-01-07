 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India 'pee-gate': Delhi Police arrests Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Shankar Mishra has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress

Delhi Police on January 7 arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, ”Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team.

He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress.”

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

