    Air India 'pee-gate': Delhi Police arrests Shankar Mishra from Bengaluru

    Shankar Mishra has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress

    Moneycontrol News
    January 07, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST
    Delhi Police on January 7 arrested from Bengaluru the man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, ”Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team.

    He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress.”

    Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

    Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

    The Police had recently called the pilot and other crew members to join the probe in connection with the case.

    American financial services company Wells Fargo sacked Shankar Mishra, India Vice-President of its entity in India on January 6, after he urinated in an inebriated state on a woman in her 70s, in business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

    “This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them,” the company said in a statement released on January 6.

    After news of Mishra urinating on a woman co-passenger on board an Air India flight on November 26, 2022, was reported, the Delhi Police on January 5 wrote to the concerned authorities seeking a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shankar Mishra.

    A case was also registered against Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), as well as under Aircraft Rules.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also issued show-cause notices to Air India officials and cabin crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 'urination' incident.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jan 7, 2023 10:29 am