Air India passengers stranded at Chicago airport; await clarity on flight to Delhi

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST

The flight was to depart from Chicago O'hare International Airport at 13.30 hours (local time) on Tuesday and land in Delhi at 14.20 hours on March 15.

An Air India spokesperson said that flight AI 126 had to be cancelled due to technical reasons on March 14. (Representative image)

Around 300 passengers of Air India are stranded at Chicago airport since Tuesday after their flight to the national capital was cancelled due to technical reasons, with some passengers complaining that there is still no clarity on when they will be able to fly to Delhi.

Gopal Krishan Solanki Radhaswami, who was to take the flight, told PTI on Wednesday that passengers have been waiting for around 24 hours and still the "airline does not have an answer for us".

"We don't know what exactly is going on... we don't know when we are going to fly," he said in a video message that was recorded from the Chicago airport.