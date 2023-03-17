 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Air India makes another voluntary retirement offer for staff

Mar 17, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

The latest offer will be available for permanent general cadre officers who have attained the age of 40 years or above and completed a minimum of five years of continuous service at the airline, according to a communication.

Air India on Friday made a voluntary retirement offer for its non-flying staff, the second such offer by the Tata Group after taking control of the loss-making airline in January last year.

Also, clerical and unskilled categories of employees who completed a minimum of five years of continuous service will be eligible.

The offer will be open till April 30.