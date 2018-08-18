App
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India initiates probe into flight delay from Dhaka to Kolkata

Flight AI229 from Dhaka to Kolkata was delayed by one hour. The flight, scheduled to depart at 9.25 pm, finally took off at about 10.30 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Air India has initiated a probe into the cause delay of a Kolkata-bound flight from Dhaka on August 8 amid a report claiming that a pilot was attempting to sneak in hilsa fish.

While a report claimed that a pilot had a fracas with the security over carrying the hisla, sources said that an engineering snag was mentioned in the log book.

When contacted, an airline spokesperson said they were investigating the cause of the delay as there can be several reasons arising from engineering issues to operations and ATC clearance.

"We are investigating the reason for the delay of the flight from Dhaka to Kolkata that day. In fact, Air India probes into the cause for delay of any flight which does not depart on time. There can be so many reasons for a delay from engineering to operations to even ATC clearance.

"It will not be fair to make any unsubstantiated conjuncture on the cause of the delay," the spokesperson said.
First Published on Aug 18, 2018 04:57 pm

